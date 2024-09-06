Qatar, Finland Explore Bolstering Trade, Investment And Industrial Ties

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: On the sidelines of the recent visit of Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to the Republic of Finland, H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani, of Commerce and Industry, and H E Ville Tavio, Minister for Foreign Trade and Development of the Republic of Finland, inaugurated the Qatar-Finland Roundtable for Business in Helsinki, the capital of Finland.

Representatives from Chambers of Commerce, businessmen, investor associations from both sides and representatives of major Qatari and Finnish companies attended the roundtable.

In his opening speech, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani emphasised that the visit of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani aimed to strengthen the momentum in bilateral relations between the two countries. He affirmed that the roundtable represents an essential platform for discussing various topics of mutual interest and economic opportunities in the trade and investment sectors, to develop partnerships and open new horizons for cooperation between the business sectors of both countries.

He noted that Qatari-Finnish relations have significantly developed recently, with trade and investment cooperation between the two countries reaching $107.6m in 2023. He expressed optimism for achieving further significant contributions in bilateral trade relations, especially given the considerable opportunities available in Qatar's vital sectors, such as energy and renewable energy projects, infrastructure, digital transformation, financial and logistics services.

Minister of Commerce and Industry also invited Finnish investors and companies to take advantage of Qatar's outstanding economic and investment environment, pointing to the incentives and legislation that encourage foreign investments and develop non-oil exports.

He concluded by expressing his hope that this meeting would enhance bilateral cooperation between the business sectors of Qatar and Finland, leading to new partnerships and alliances and elevating trade exchange levels in line with both countries' development and growth aspirations.

During the roundtable discussions, the advantages of the business environments of Qatar and Finland were highlighted, and ways to strengthen cooperation in several areas were discussed. Additionally, several bilateral meetings were held between Qatari private sector companies and several Finnish producers and exporters to explore cooperation opportunities, exchange expertise, and build new investment avenues in sectors of mutual interest.

The roundtable concluded with the signing of several memoranda of understanding, aimed at increasing bilateral cooperation and, consequently, bilateral trade exchange.