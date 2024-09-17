Imports, exports at Iran’s Shahid Bahonar port surge 34 percent in 5 months annually

(MENAFN) The loading and unloading of goods at Shahid Bahonar port in southern Hormozgan province increased by 34 percent in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20 - August 21), compared to the same period last year. Hamid-Reza Mohammad-Hosseini Takhti, director-general of East Hormozgan Ports and Maritime Department, reported that 984,058 tons of products were handled during this period.



According to the Iranian Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO), a total of 94,284,476 tons of goods were processed at the country's ports in these five months. This included over 10.964 million tons of oil products and 21.291 million tons of non-oil goods unloaded, while 32.132 million tons of oil products and 29.896 million tons of non-oil goods were loaded.



The container sector also saw growth, with loading and unloading operations reaching 1,079,516 TEUs, a four percent increase from the 1,052,590 TEUs in the same period last year. This indicates an improvement in handling containerized goods at the country's ports.



Iran’s ports are vital in its efforts to counter U.S. sanctions, serving as key points for exports and imports. The government has been working on projects to enhance port development, encourage investments, and facilitate the handling of goods, especially essential commodities.

MENAFN17092024000045015839ID1108682608