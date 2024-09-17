‘Russians at war’ gets suppressed in Canada

(MENAFN) The Toronto International Festival (TIFF) has made the highly unusual decision to cancel the scheduled screenings of the documentary *Russians at War* due to heightened security concerns following pressure from Ukrainian activist groups. The film, directed by Russian-Canadian filmmaker Anastasia Trofimova, was slated to make its North American debut this Friday.



*Trofimova’s documentary*, funded by the Canadian government, chronicles her seven-month experience embedded with a Russian military unit. However, the film has faced intense criticism and protest from Ukrainian groups who allege that it serves as “Russian propaganda.”



On Tuesday, the film’s pre-screening was disrupted by a demonstration organized by Ukrainian activists, including Toronto’s Ukrainian consul-general, Oleg Nikolenko. Protesters accused the film of “humanizing the aggressor” and damaging TIFF’s reputation. During the protest, one individual breached the theater and denounced the film, while another distributed pro-Ukrainian literature to attendees.



TIFF organizers announced late Thursday that they had decided to “pause” the film’s screenings scheduled for the upcoming weekend. They cited “reports indicating potential activity” that posed significant risks, leading to their decision to cancel the showings temporarily. This move is described as unprecedented in TIFF’s history.



The festival stressed that this decision was made independently of the Toronto Police Service, which had not recommended the cancellation. TIFF expressed regret over the situation and emphasized their intention to reschedule the screenings when conditions are deemed safe.



Nikolenko responded to the cancellation by criticizing TIFF, claiming that the film’s screening had given Russia a platform to undermine democratic values. He vowed that Ukrainian activists would persist in countering what they view as Russian propaganda through all available peaceful and legal means.



The controversy surrounding *Russians at War* highlights the complex intersection of cultural events, geopolitical tensions, and security concerns. As TIFF navigates this delicate situation, the film’s future screenings remain uncertain, reflecting the broader challenges faced by international cultural institutions in the current global climate.

MENAFN17092024000045015687ID1108682602