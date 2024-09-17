Syrian males get detained over plan to murder German soldiers

(MENAFN) Authorities in Bavaria, Germany, have detained a 27-year-old Syrian migrant on suspicion of planning a violent attack against German soldiers. The arrest, made on Thursday, is part of a broader crackdown on perceived threats from Islamist terror groups and coincides with Germany's recent decision to reinforce its border security.



According to Munich prosecutors, the suspect, who is allegedly aligned with radical Islamic ideologies, was apprehended after acquiring two 40-centimeter knives. He is accused of plotting to attack Bundeswehr in the Bavarian city of Hof, specifically targeting them during their lunch break near a military barracks. The aim of the planned attack was reportedly to cause maximum casualties, generate significant public fear, and draw attention to his extremist cause.



Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann revealed that the suspect entered Germany as an asylum seeker in 2014. The arrest followed a tip-off from a contact within the suspect's social circle, who described him as unstable and a drug user. This individual’s behavior reportedly raised concerns about his intentions and led to the authorities' intervention.



Germany currently hosts nearly one million Syrian asylum seekers, a significant number of whom arrived following the 2015 policy shift under then-Chancellor Angela Merkel, which allowed unlimited asylum applications. In response to growing security concerns, including a series of attacks over the past decade, Germany is revising its immigration and border control policies.



In a move to counter illegal immigration and address threats from Islamist terror groups and organized crime, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser announced earlier this week that passport controls would be reinstated along Germany’s land borders for at least six months. This decision marks a significant policy shift from the open-border stance of previous years.



The arrest of the Syrian migrant underscores the challenges Germany faces as it attempts to balance humanitarian responsibilities with national security concerns. The tightening of border controls and the recent crackdown on extremist activities reflect a growing commitment to addressing security threats in the wake of increasing incidents of violence and unrest.

