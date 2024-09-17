Head of Iran’s SEO to safeguard interests of stock market in next year’s budget bill

(MENAFN) The head of Iran Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) has announced plans to take necessary actions to safeguard the interests of the in the upcoming year’s budget bill. Hojatollah Seyedi, who recently took over as the head of the SEO, emphasized the importance of addressing both direct and indirect factors that impact the capital market. This approach indicates a proactive stance in ensuring the stock market's stability and growth in the face of upcoming financial planning.



“We are taking special measures in relation to the budget bill and issues that directly or indirectly affect the capital market,” Seyedi stated. His remarks highlight the SEO’s commitment to carefully examining the budget bill to identify potential impacts on the stock market. This thorough analysis aims to ensure that the financial environment remains conducive for investors and that any budgetary decisions align with the best interests of the capital market.



Seyedi’s appointment as the new head of the SEO was made earlier this month by the members of Iran’s Securities and Exchange Council. His election signals a new direction for the organization, as he steps into the role with a focus on strengthening the market's resilience. Seyedi’s leadership is expected to bring new strategies and policies to address the challenges and opportunities within Iran's stock market.



He succeeded Majid Eshqi, who was replaced during a council meeting on September 13. The change in leadership comes at a crucial time when the capital market needs careful navigation due to various economic factors. Seyedi’s experience and approach will be critical in guiding the organization to support and protect the interests of market participants in the forthcoming financial year.

