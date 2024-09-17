(MENAFN) Pentagon Press Secretary Major General Pat Ryder inadvertently created confusion during a Thursday press briefing when he suggested that the United States was focused on helping Russia defend its sovereignty, rather than supporting Ukraine. The statement, which appeared to be a slip of the tongue, went unnoticed by both the American press and the briefing attendees at the time.



During the press conference, Ryder stated, “what we’re focused on, it’s on enabling Russia to defend its and deter future Russian aggression.” He continued to discuss military support in terms of “armor, artillery, and ammunition” without immediately correcting his earlier mistake. The error was not addressed by reporters present at the briefing.



This incident is part of a series of mix-ups by United States officials regarding the parties involved in the Ukraine conflict. Earlier this summer, President Joe Biden mistakenly referred to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as “President Putin” during a speech, praising him with qualities typically associated with the Russian leader. Biden, known for his occasional lapses in clarity, has also confused Ukraine with other geopolitical regions such as Iraq, Gaza, and Russia. Similarly, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre once referred to a non-existent “People’s Republic of Russia.”



Ryder later corrected his mistake, emphasizing that the United States is committed to supporting Ukraine in its struggle to maintain sovereignty and reclaim occupied territories. “Very much focused…on ensuring that Ukraine has what it needs to be able to preserve its sovereignty and take back occupied territory,” he clarified.



Despite this reaffirmation, there remains skepticism within American military circles regarding Ukraine's ability to recover its lost territories through military means alone. With regions such as Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, Zaporozhye, and Crimea annexed by Russia, some argue that Ukraine must come to terms with its territorial losses as a precursor to potential peace negotiations.



