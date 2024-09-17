Kuwait Justice Min.: Legislations In Harmony With Int'l Human Rights Treaties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 17 (KUNA) -- of Justice Dr. Mohammad Al-Wasmi has affirmed the State of Kuwait's keenness on harmonizing the national legislations with commitments toward international human rights treaties.

Al-Wasmi, also the Minister of Al-Awqaf (endowments) and Islamic Affairs, alluded in particular to the Kuwait has joined in the fields of human rights, renouncing torture and other accords that condemn cruel and inhumane and penalty, as stipulated in the Decree-into-Law 93/2024.

The minister, in a press statement, indicated that substituting provision 53 of Law 31/1970, amending some articles of the penal code 16/1960, aimed at boosting human rights and basic rights, as enshrined by the State of Kuwait Constitution. Moreover, he indicated that the modification was the fruit of coordination between the ministries of justice and foreign affairs.

An amended provision stipulates punishment for torture to get confessions under duress, in addition to five-year imprisonment and increasing the fine from KD 500 to KD 5,000 maximum and no less than KD 1,000.

Minister Al-Wasmi has confirmed penalties will be taken against officers responsible for the illegal acts and others who abstain from preventing them. Stiffer action will be taken against those who discriminate among the detainees. (end)

