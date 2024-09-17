Iran imports around 20,000 passenger cars in approximately 6 months

(MENAFN) Since the start of the current Iranian calendar year, from March 20 to September 15, approximately 20,000 new passenger cars have been imported into Iran and cleared through customs, according to data from the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA). The total value of these imported is estimated to be around USD390 million, as reported by a news agency. This substantial influx of cars marks a significant increase in the country’s car import activity compared to previous years.



To put this into perspective, during the same period in the previous Iranian calendar year, only about 1,647 passenger cars were imported, with a total value of USD35 million. This stark contrast indicates a considerable rise in both the number of cars being imported and the overall financial investment in car imports. The increase can be attributed to the changes in import regulations and market demand, suggesting a shift in the country’s automotive import landscape.



The surge in car imports comes after the Iranian Industry, Mining, and Trade Ministry lifted the ban on car imports in late May 2022. This policy change has opened the door for a higher volume of foreign vehicles to enter the Iranian market, which was previously limited due to import restrictions. The lifting of the ban has not only allowed for a greater variety of vehicles to be available to consumers but has also potentially impacted the domestic automotive market by increasing competition.



This development could have several implications for Iran's automotive sector and economy. The influx of imported cars may provide consumers with more options and potentially lead to more competitive pricing in the market. However, it could also pose challenges for domestic car manufacturers who may now face increased competition from foreign brands. The government's decision to ease import restrictions appears to be aimed at addressing market demand and diversifying the automotive options available in the country, signaling a shift toward more open trade practices in this sector.

