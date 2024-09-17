Polish Premier claims West possibly to increase Ukraine`s air defense

(MENAFN) Polish Prime Donald Tusk announced on Friday that Western nations are actively discussing plans to bolster air defense support for Ukraine. This statement followed a significant meeting between Tusk and United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who visited Warsaw after a trip to Kiev.



Tusk emphasized the importance of robust air defense for Ukraine, noting that its effective protection of Ukrainian airspace directly benefits Poland's own security. "In the interest of Poland and our security, it is crucial that Ukraine is as well-equipped as possible during the war and that it can effectively defend Ukrainian airspace," Tusk said, underscoring the interlinked nature of regional security.



During his discussions with Blinken, Tusk highlighted ongoing conversations with various global leaders and expressed confidence in increased solidarity from the West. "The solidarity of the West on this issue is increasingly impressive, and we can expect more intensive support for Ukraine from our allies and the entire Western world," he remarked.



Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, who also met with Blinken, advocated for Ukraine to use Western-supplied missiles for strikes deep into Russian territory. At a joint press conference, Sikorski argued that allowing Ukraine to deploy such weapons is essential for preventing Russian war crimes and making progress on the battlefield. "I’m of the opinion that Ukraine has the right to use Western weapons to prevent [Russian] war crimes," Sikorski stated. He further called for the continuation of advanced air defense system deliveries to Ukraine and the removal of restrictions on long-range weapon usage.



This call for expanded support reflects Ukraine’s ongoing requests for greater military assistance to counter Russian aggression. Ukrainian officials have long argued that their inability to strike deep into Russian territory with Western arms hampers their ability to make significant progress in the conflict.



As discussions continue, the focus remains on how Western allies can further support Ukraine’s defense capabilities and address the strategic needs of its military efforts against Russian advances.

