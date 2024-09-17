India Shines at WorldSkills Lyon 2024, in France: Wins 16 Medals and Medallions of Excellence

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru – September 16, 2024: India has made a remarkable mark on the global stage at WorldSkills 2024 in Lyon, France, by winning 4 prestigious Bronze medals in Patisserie and confectionery- Ashwitha Police, Industry 4.0- Dhrumilkumar Dhirendrakumar Gandhi and Sathyajith Balakrishnan, Hotel Reception- Joethir Adithya Krishnapriya Ravikumar, and Renewable Energy- Amaresh Kumar Sahu. In addition, the Indian delegation earned 12 Medallions of Excellence, a testament to their exceptional skills and consistent performance across various trades.

Ashwitha Police who contested in Patisserie and confectionery also won the Best of Nation Award becoming the most outstanding competitor from Team India. Her journey began with a childhood fascination for creating sweets, inspired by TV shows, and has blossomed into a pursuit of culinary excellence. A student at Dr. Ambedkar Open University, Telangana, she honed her skills under Chef Vinesh Johny’s mentorship. Ashwitha’s success highlights the growing prominence of Indian culinary talent on the global stage, inspiring aspiring chefs across the country.

India’s Medal and Medallion tally at WorldSkills Lyon 2024, in France stands as below:

Best Of Nation Competitor State

Patisserie and confectionery Ashwitha Police Telangana

Bronze Competitor State

Patisserie and confectionery Ashwitha Police Telangana

Industry 4.0 (Team Skill) Dhrumilkumar Dhirendrakumar Gandhi & Sathyajith Balakrishnan Gujarat

Hotel Reception Joethir Adithya Krishnapriya Ravikumar Delhi

Renewable Energy Amaresh Kumar Sahu Odisha



Medallions of Excellence

Mechatronics (Team Skill) Darshan Gowda Chathralinganadoddi Shivalingaiah & Bhanuprasad Settihalli Mariswamy Karnataka

Web Technology Md Aman Khan West Bengal

Cabinet Making Rajesh Sharma Bihar

Jewellery Tufan Mal West Bengal

Beauty Therapy Pritisha Barman Assam

Automobile Technology Praful Ankush Pendhari Maharashtra

Cooking Harshavardhan Vijay Khandare Karnataka

Car Painting Vikash Delhi

Graphic Design Technology Jaahnvi Punjab

Cyber Security (Team Skill) Prashant Saini & Sanskar Sharma Madhya Pradesh & Uttarakhand

Water Technology Akhil Gedela Odisha

Additive Manufacturing Prem Vasanth Kumar Karnataka



WorldSkills Lyon 2024 saw more than 1400 participants from over 70 countries competing in diverse skill categories, and the Indian competitors stood it’s ground among the best in the world, showcasing their talent and innovation in front of an international audience. India competed in 52 skills against countries like China, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Germany, Brazil, Australia, Columbia, Denmark, France, UK, South Africa, Switzerland, USA etc.

The Indian participants, many of whom were competing on a global platform for the first time, were elated with their achievements. Overwhelmed by the recognition, the young achievers expressed pride in representing their nation and thanked their mentors and trainers for their guidance. Several winners highlighted the importance of skilling and its role in transforming their lives and career paths. The collective excitement and joy among the team members were palpable as they celebrated their hard-earned success.

One of the Bronze medalists in Patisserie and Confectionery, Ashwitha Police, from Telangana, who competed against 21 countries in her trade said, "It’s a dream come true to represent my country and win a medal. The journey has been challenging but incredibly rewarding."

Similarly, the Industry 4.0 team expressed pride in leading India into new-age skills that align with the future of work, while the Hotel Reception and Renewable Energy competitors shared their excitement about contributing to India's growing prominence in the global skills ecosystem.

Congratulating Team India, Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Hon'ble Minister of State (I/C), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and Minister of State, Ministry of Education, Govt of India, said, “Having witnessed their journey firsthand, in Lyon, I can say that performing at this level, under such immense pressure, is no easy feat. The technical precision, the finesse in delivery, and the focus required all leave a lasting mark. I wholeheartedly congratulate Team India for their exceptional achievements at WorldSkills 2024. This is a moment of immense pride for our country. The Bronze medals and Medallions of Excellence are not just personal triumphs but a testament to the nation's growing emphasis on skills. These young competitors have not only showcased their individual brilliance but also reaffirmed India’s commitment to achieving global excellence in skills development. Their success strengthens our resolve to empower more youth with future-ready skills that will drive India's growth on the world stage, delivering on our Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision of a Kushal and Viksit Bharat.”

Shri Chaudhary added, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the winners and participants. Your dedication and hard work have made the nation proud. We will continue to support and nurture talent, enabling more young Indians to excel on global platforms."

The Indian contingent’s success at WorldSkills 2024 is a significant milestone in the country's journey toward becoming a global skills leader. Winning the Bronze medal in Patisserie and Confectionery in France, the global epicenter of fine pastry and baking, is an extraordinary achievement. It signifies India's rising prowess in culinary arts, proving that Indian talent can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the best in a country renowned for its mastery in this craft. Additionally, India’s medal win in Renewable Energy and Industry 4.0 at WorldSkills 2024 positions the nation as a rising force in cutting-edge, future-focused sectors.

India’s 12 Medallions of Excellence at WorldSkills 2024 highlight the nation's prowess across a range of traditional and emerging skills, from Mechatronics and Cyber Security to Jewellery and Beauty Therapy. These achievements underscore India’s leadership in both innovation-driven fields like Additive Manufacturing and Web Technology, as well as craftsmanship in areas like Cabinet Making and Cooking. These victories highlight India's commitment to advancing in key global industries, reinforcing its growing stature as a hub for innovation, sustainable practices, and technological expertise on the world stage.

The success of the Indian competitors at WorldSkills 2024 is a testament to the rigorous preparation and industry support they received throughout their journey. Each participant underwent extensive training, supported by industry experts, mentors, and the best-in-class infrastructure provided by organizations across various sectors.

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), along with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and industry partners, played a crucial role in preparing the competitors through world-class training programs, mock competitions, and exposure to the latest technologies. This collaborative effort ensured that the participants were well-equipped to meet international standards, ultimately leading to their remarkable performance in Lyon.

The invaluable support from industries and companies like Lavvone Academy, Leela hotels, NamTech, CTTC Bhubaneswar, Toyota Kirloskar, Maruti, Iraj Evolution Design Company Private Limited, CV Raman Global University, Welcome Group of Hotel Administrators, Lincoln Electric, Festo India, NIFT Delhi, L&T and several others; both in terms of mentorship and technical expertise, provided the participants with hands-on experience and deep insights into global trends. These partnerships have strengthened India's skill ecosystem, enabling young talents to excel on international platforms.







MENAFN17092024005232011781ID1108681887