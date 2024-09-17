Eight Killed Following Building Collapse In Sierra Leone

(MENAFN- IANS) Freetown, Sep 17 (IANS) At least eight people were killed after a seven-story building collapsed in Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone, the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) of Sierra Leone confirmed.

The NDMA on Monday said six survivors have been rescued from the rubble, while many people remain trapped beneath the debris, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to eyewitnesses, the building was used for residential and commercial purposes.

The NDMA and other partners are making an all-out effort to recover more trapped beneath the collapsed structure, and NDMA authorities have initiated investigations into the cause of the disaster.

Brima Sesay, director general of the NDMA, reaffirmed the agency's commitment to raising public awareness about the risks associated with using unqualified contractors and substandard building materials.