Qatar, Canada Relations: Shared Visions And Promising Prospects

Doha, Qatar: Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani's upcoming visit to Canada serves as a milestone in the history of Qatar-Canada relations.

The visit, the first of its kind, is expected to further beefing up bilateral relations and elevate collaboration across areas of economy, education, politics, and trade. It will push joint coordination on global and security issues. Marked by a long history of strong friendship, the Qatar-Canada relations are based on mutual respect and common interests, with both sides showing further commitment to bolstering multi-field cooperation. Since 1974, the two countries have made great strides in building trust, and exchanging benefits across various fields, leading to mutual understandings and producing exemplary contributions to the whole world.

H H the Amir's upcoming visit highlights the two countries' adherence to boosting strategic partnership across various fields, from energy to education, trade and natural resources. These relations reflect a high level of understanding and coordination between Qatar and Canada, and streamline further investment opportunities and fruitful cooperation. In May, the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call from Prime Minister of Canada, H E Justin Trudeau, with the two sides discussing bilateral friendship and cooperation relations and ways to boost them. The deliberations also covered the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, in addition to several regional and international issues of common interest. Another phone call H H the Amir received from H E Trudeau in January 2024 discussed the latest developments in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories. H E Trudeau extended his thanks and appreciation to HH the Amir for the State of Qatar's regional and international diplomatic and humanitarian efforts, especially in Gaza.

In another phone conversation in November 2023, HH the Amir and HE Trudeau took stock of the latest developments in the Palestinian territories, several regional and international issues of common interest and bilateral cooperation relations and prospects for enhancing them. Trudeau also extended his thanks and appreciation to the Amir for the State of Qatar's diplomatic efforts regarding the situation in Gaza. To further elevate bilateral relations, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received Minister of International Development of Canada, H E Ahmed Hussen, Premier of Alberta, Canada, H E Danielle Smith, in December 2023 on the sidelines of the Doha Forum. The meetings discussed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to boost them.

In October 2022, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs H E Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah, met in Ottawa with HE then Minister of National Defense, H E Anita Anand, with bilateral cooperation and ways to boost it in focus.

On the economic front, Canada is one of the world's most powerful and diverse economies and a member of many international organizations such as the G8 and the OECD. Trade exchange between Qatar and Canada has recently surged to QR 1.358 billion in 2023 from QR 620 million in 2021. Canada's exports to Qatar include aircraft and spare parts, machinery and electrical equipment, and paper products, while its imports include mineral fuels, aluminum, and fertilizers. Leveraging on the increased bilateral cooperation, both countries are continuously developing investment cooperation especially in energy, technology, health, and defense, with Canadian companies playing a vital role in developing Qatar's infrastructure.

Qatar's national oil and gas company QatarEnergy placed a successful bid for Parcel 8 of the Orphan Basin, offshore the province of Newfoundland and Labrador. The Parcel 8 winning bid by QatarEnergy (30 percent working interest) and ExxonMobil (operator, with a 70 percent working interest) was announced by the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board (C-NLOPB) as part of the 2022 Newfoundland and Labrador Call For Bids NL22-CFB01.

Also part of expanding trade and investment cooperation was a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in June sealed by the Qatar Financial Center and the Canada Arab Business Council, a non-profit organization that aims to enhance trade and investment relations between Canada and the Arab world. The MoU aims to establish an integrated framework for cooperation and coordination in specific sectors through joint initiatives and the exchange of information and expertise, with a focus on stimulating growth and promoting innovation in areas such as financial services and professional business services.

On the education level, the University of Calgary- Qatar (UCQ) offers a bachelor of nursing, and there are several Doha-based schools that offer Canadian curricula.

Furthermore, Canada has great natural and climatic diversity, and is one of the world's largest producers and exporters of agricultural products, especially wheat and grains. It also has whopping natural resources reserves, including forest products in British Columbia, oil and gas in Alberta and Newfoundland and Labrador, in addition to minerals such as coal, copper, iron, gold and nickel.

These resources constitute important opportunities for bilateral trade cooperation, especially in energy, gas drilling and production, water treatment, and agricultural security issues. Consultations between Qatari and Canadian investors have shown a common interest in exploring cooperation across these areas in addition to artificial intelligence and advanced technology. The State of Qatar and Canada have close relations based on understanding and upholding values from humanitarian perspectives in various fields, especially cultural ones. The wise leadership of the two countries has been keen to enhance cultural cooperation since the beginning of diplomatic relations between the two countries, which expanded with the opening of the Embassy of Canada in Doha in 2012. The State of Qatar and Canada also attach great importance to cultural affairs, which pushes them to constantly enhance cultural cooperation and openness towards each other, especially since the two countries share a common denominator, which is human cultural diversity, paving the way for rapprochement at various levels, especially in cultural affairs.

Although only 12 years have passed since the opening of the Canadian Embassy in Doha, the process of joint cultural cooperation continues significantly in Qatar and Canada. The most recent of which was in August through Canadas participation in the activities of the third edition of the Katara Space Science Program, which hosted Dr. Rene Doyon, a scientist at the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) and a professor at the University of Montreal in Canada. The Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) also hosted many cultural and artistic events that highlighted the richness and diversity of Canadian culture, including the participation of Canada in the work of the Sixth General Assembly of the Global Public Diplomacy Network, a concert by the Canadian band Les Portageux in March 2017, and the participation of the Embassy of Canada in multiple editions of the Qatar International Art Festival.

Since 2014, the Ministry of Culture and the Embassy of Canada in Doha cooperated in the cultural days of La Francophonie, as the two countries meet under the umbrella of the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie (OIF). Through this cooperation, the Embassy of Canada presented various aspects of Canada's arts and literature, which contributed to introducing the public in Qatar to Canadian culture. Doha also hosted Canadian art and cultural festivals and exhibitions that highlight the works of Canadian artists, displaying paintings and contemporary arts that reflect Canadian heritage, culture, and food.

There is also a partnership in academic programs, as the University of Calgary (UCQ) has been in Doha since 2006, along with the College of the North Atlantic (CNA), which transformed into the University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST). Furthermore, the Qatar Canadian School was established with permission and a grant from the State of Qatar in 2006, opening in 2007.