King Of Spain Receives Credentials Of Qatar's Envoy
Date
9/17/2024 2:24:42 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
H M King Felipe VI of Spain received the credentials of H E Salem bin Mubarak Al Shafi as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to the Kingdom of Spain. The Ambassador conveyed the greetings of Amir H H sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to H M the King of Spain, and His Highness's wishes to his majesty of the best of health and happiness, and the government and people of Spain further progress and prosperity. For his part, H M the King of Spain entrusted the Ambassador to convey his greetings to H H the Amir, wishing His Highness the best of health and happiness, and the State of Qatar more progress and prosperity.
MENAFN17092024000063011010ID1108681148
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.