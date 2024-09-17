King Of Spain Receives Credentials Of Qatar's Envoy

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

H M King Felipe VI of Spain received the credentials of H E Salem bin Mubarak Al Shafi as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to the Kingdom of Spain. The Ambassador conveyed the greetings of Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to H M the King of Spain, and His Highness's wishes to of the best of and happiness, and the and people of Spain further progress and prosperity. For his part, H M the King of Spain entrusted the Ambassador to convey his greetings to H H the Amir, wishing the best of health and happiness, and the State of Qatar more progress and prosperity.