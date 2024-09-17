Moderate Weather Expected Across Most Regions, Cooler Nights Until Friday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 17 (Petra) -- Temperatures on Tuesday are expected to be slightly below average for this time of year, with moderate weather prevailing in most regions. However, the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience relatively hot conditions. Low clouds are expected in the northern and central parts of the Kingdom, accompanied by moderate northwesterly winds that will occasionally become more active.According to the Meteorological Department's report, Wednesday and Thursday will continue to see moderate temperatures in most areas, with relatively hotter conditions in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Clouds at low altitudes will persist over the northern and central regions, with moderate northwesterly winds picking up at times.On Friday, the weather will remain moderate across most regions, with relatively hot conditions in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Low clouds will continue to form, and northwesterly winds will be moderate, becoming more active at intervals.In terms of temperatures, East Amman will experience highs of 27 C and lows of 17 C, while West Amman will see a range of 25 C to 15 C. The northern highlands will record temperatures between 23 C and 13 C, while the Sharah highlands will have a range of 24 C to 12 C. Temperatures at the Dead Sea will be between 36 C and 25 C, and Aqaba will experience a range of 37 C to 24 C.