Large Haul Of Narcotics Seized In Myanmar

(MENAFN- IANS) Yangon, Sep 17 (IANS) Myanmar authorities have seized large amounts of narcotic drugs in the regions of Yangon and Mandalay, the local reported on Tuesday.

The confiscated narcotics included 1 kg of ketamine, 105 g of happy water, 1.9 million stimulant tablets and 50 g of heroin, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting state-run The Mirror Daily.

The narcotic drugs were seized in Dagon Myothit (North) township of Yangon region on September 8 and Chanmyathazi township of Mandalay region on September 13.

A total of four suspects in connection with the case were arrested, and the confiscated drugs are approximately worth about US$1.1 million, the report said.

The suspects were charged under the country's law, and further investigations are ongoing, it added.