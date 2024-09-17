Large Haul Of Narcotics Seized In Myanmar
Date
9/17/2024 4:15:15 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Yangon, Sep 17 (IANS) Myanmar authorities have seized large amounts of narcotic drugs in the regions of Yangon and Mandalay, the local media reported on Tuesday.
The confiscated narcotics included 1 kg of ketamine, 105 g of happy water, 1.9 million stimulant tablets and 50 g of heroin, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting state-run The Mirror Daily.
The narcotic drugs were seized in Dagon Myothit (North) township of Yangon region on September 8 and Chanmyathazi township of Mandalay region on September 13.
A total of four suspects in connection with the case were arrested, and the confiscated drugs are approximately worth about US$1.1 million, the report said.
The suspects were charged under the country's law, and further investigations are ongoing, it added.
MENAFN17092024000231011071ID1108681398
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.