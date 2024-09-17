Jordan Receives Body Of Citizen Maher Al-Jazi
9/17/2024 4:07:42 AM
Amman, Sept. 17 (Petra) -- The Ministry
of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates has confirmed receiving the body of Jordanian citizen
Maher Al-Jazi, who passed away recently. His body has been handed over to his family and will be buried in the Kingdom.
In a statement to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), the ministry's official spokesperson, Ambassador Sufian Al-Qudah, highlighted the ongoing coordination between the ministry and relevant national authorities to secure the release of two Jordanian citizens, Musleh Al-Awdat and Hussein Al-Naimat.
The two citizens are currently detained following a shooting incident that occurred on September 8 on the Palestinian side of the King Hussein Bridge, an area controlled by Israeli authorities.
