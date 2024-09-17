Gaza Onslaught Death Toll Reaches 41,226 Martyrs

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The death toll from the Israeli onslaught on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, has risen to 41,226 martyrs, in addition to the injury of 95,413.

Medical sources in Gaza reported that the Israeli forces have committed three massacres against families in the Strip over the past 24 hours, killing 20 Palestinians and injuring 76 others.

The source said that several are still under the rubble and on the streets, as the occupation prevents ambulance and civil defense crews from reaching them

.

The Israeli occupation continues its brutal aggression against the residents of the Gaza Strip for the 346th consecutive day by launching air strikes and violent artillery shelling, in an unprecedented humanitarian disaster, made more complicated by the halting of food, water, medicine, and fuel supplies amid Israeli disregard for the UN Security Council resolutions to immediately stop the war, and the relevant orders of the International Court of Justice. (

