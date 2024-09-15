ESMAA and Anghami settle legal dispute and announce a licensing agreement

(MENAFNEditorial) ABU DHABI, September 2024 - ESMAA, an Abu Dhabi-based rights management entity representing global stakeholders in the Gulf and Middle East, and Anghami (NASDAQ: ANGH), the leading music and entertainment streaming platform in the Middle East and North Africa region, announce a new music licensing agreement on behalf of independent music publishers.



This deal marks the resolution of a legal dispute between ESMAA (representing PopArabia and Reservoir) and Anghami, clearing the path for a new joint performance and mechanical licensing agreement based on global practices for representation, reporting, and claims.

ESMAA represents the repertoire of PopArabia, including the company’s Arabic music catalog and its global sub-published repertoire and represents the repertoire of IMPEL, the international collective of music publishers in this deal.



This partnership is the first of its kind between international independent music publishers and a domestic streaming service, reaffirming ESMAA and Anghami's commitment to supporting the music ecosystem in the MENA region, ensuring fair compensation for songwriters, composers, and publishers while delivering exceptional value to consumers.







