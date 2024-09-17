A Year For The Environment: Three Cops In 2024 A Unique Opportunity For Developing Countries

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The year 2024 marks a remarkable period for the global environmental agenda, with three major United Nations of the Parties (COPs) taking place in one year: COP16 on biodiversity in Cali, Colombia from 21 October to 1 November, COP29 on climate change in Baku, Azerbaijan from November 11 to 22, and COP16 on desertification in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from 2 to 13 December. These back-to-back high-level events provide a unique opportunity to elevate the environmental priorities of developing countries on the global stage. The world is facing interconnected crises of climate change, biodiversity loss, and land degradation. These events present an opportunity for developing countries to engage in a comprehensive agenda that addresses their vulnerabilities and seizes opportunities for sustainable development.









Amplifying Voices from Global South









At COP29, developing countries will have the opportunity to highlight the burden they bear from climate change impacts-ranging from more frequent and severe droughts to rising sea levels and extreme weather events. These countries can press for stronger financial commitments from developed countries, leveraging the momentum built at previous COPs to advance the long-standing demand for climate finance that supports adaptation, mitigation, and loss and damage.









Biodiversity and Desertification as Cornerstones of Climate Action









COP16 on biodiversity and COP16 on desertification offer critical venues for addressing two of the most pressing challenges facing developing countries: the degradation of ecosystems and the loss of biodiversity. For countries dependent on agriculture, forests, and natural resources, biodiversity is not just an environmental issue-it is an economic and social matter. Addressing biodiversity loss at COP16 is essential to safeguarding food security, livelihoods, and ecosystem services that underpin sustainable development.

Meanwhile, COP16 on desertification provides a platform to discuss land degradation, which is rapidly becoming one of the most urgent environmental crises in developing countries. Desertification exacerbates poverty, food insecurity, and displacement, particularly in regions such as Sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East. Developing countries can link desertification efforts to broader climate and biodiversity goals by promoting land restoration and sustainable land management. Also, investing in land rehabilitation presents an economic opportunity for job creation in rural areas and a pathway to more resilient agricultural systems.









Unlocking Financing for Global South









One of the most critical outcomes that developing countries can pursue is securing adequate financing. The transition to sustainable practices, whether in agriculture, energy, or urban development, requires substantial investment that many developing countries are struggling to access. While climate finance has been a key issue in climate COPs, 2024's multi-pronged approach could open the door for broader funding mechanisms that integrate biodiversity and land restoration into climate financing.

Developing countries should advocate for innovative financial instruments that blend public and private funding, attract impact investments, and leverage international financial institutions. The Green Climate Fund (GCF) and similar entities should expand their scope to fund not only climate-related projects but also biodiversity and land-based solutions, reflecting the interconnected nature of these environmental challenges.









South-South Collaboration









This year's COPs present an opportunity for better South-South collaboration. Developing countries often share common challenges-vulnerability to climate change, reliance on natural resources, or limited financial capacity to implement green projects. Developing countries can pool their resources, exchange best practices, and amplify their collective voice in negotiations.

Africa, for example, has been a strong advocate of nature-based solutions (NbS) that simultaneously address climate, biodiversity, and desertification. Other regions could learn from these initiatives and adopt them in their local contexts. Through negotiations on the three stages, developing countries can ensure that the global environmental agenda reflects their priorities and needs.









Elevating Adaptation on the Global Stage









Historically, climate negotiations have been biased towards mitigation. However, for developing countries, adaptation is equally crucial to mitigation. COP29 offers an opportunity to ensure adaptation is not relegated to the sidelines. Developing countries, many of which are already grappling with the impacts of climate change, can leverage this year's COPs to push for more robust adaptation measures, including stronger funding commitments, capacity building and technology transfers.

Aligning the adaptation goals with biodiversity conservation and land management strategies can be a starting point for proposing comprehensive adaptation plans that provide multiple benefits such as building climate resilience, preserving ecosystems and enhancing food security.









Transformative Year for Developing Countries





This year presents a significant opportunity to reshape the global environmental agenda. The three COPs offer developing countries a chance to tackle the interwoven challenges of climate change, biodiversity loss, and land degradation in a unified and strategic manner. Developing countries can advocate for stronger commitments from the international community by driving home the point that these issues are inseparable and must be addressed together.

For countries in the Global South, this is a pivotal moment to elevate their environmental priorities, secure the resources needed to build resilience, and transition to more sustainable developmental and economic models. With the right strategies, 2024's COPs could mark a turning point in the fight for environmental justice, offering a pathway towards sustainable development for the whole world.









Dr Karim Morsy, Professor of Climate Change, the American University in Cairo



