Bihar: Over 12 Houses Submerged, Ganga River Flowing Above Danger Mark

Patna, Sep 17 (IANS) More than a dozen houses on the banks of the Ganga River submerged as the waterbody was flowing above the danger mark in Bihar's Bhojpur district.

The most affected areas include the Shahpur and Barahra blocks, particularly the villages of Neknam Tola, Sinha, and Poraha in the Barahra block, as well as Jawainiya and Maqsoodpur in the Shahpur block.

In Jawainiya village, the concrete house of Binod Yadav and the local Kali temple were submerged overnight due to the rising water of the Ganga River. In Neknam Tola village of Barahra block, floodwater entered more than 20 houses.

The situation is dire, as the water level of the Ganga continues to rise, creating significant hardships for residents.

Vijay Sharma, a resident of Poraha village, said, "The flood has led to a shortage of essential supplies, including food, drinking water, and other daily necessities. The situation has worsened in the last three days."

The Water Resource Department has reported that the Ganga River was flowing 48 cm above the danger mark at 49.08 metres at Gandhi Ghat in Patna.

Additionally, the river is above the danger level at Hathidah block, where the water level has reached 41.88 meters, 12 cm above the danger mark.

The situation is particularly alarming for villagers living near the riverbanks, as soil erosion has become a significant concern. The ongoing erosion poses a severe threat to the stability of homes and land in these villages, creating an atmosphere of panic among those living at the river's edge.

Rajeshwar Yadav, a resident of Neknam Tola, expressed deep concern over the rising water level of the Ganga River.

"Our children and the entire family are unable to sleep at night due to the fear that the water might reach our house," he said.

In response to the crisis, the district administration and the Water Resource Department have claimed that they are implementing preventive measures.

They are placing sandbags along the banks of the Ganga River to slow down and prevent further soil erosion. However, the residents continue to live in fear as the river's water level shows no sign of receding.