Multi-Touch Screen Market Set To Surge With Expanding Applications In Smart Devices

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research, titled, "Multi-Touch Screen Market by and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2023," the global multi-touch screen market was valued at $6 billion in 2016, and is projected to reach $16 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2017 to 2023. The capacitive technology segment contributed nearly 45% share of the global market in 2016.Download Research Report Sample & TOC:An increase in several electronic display devices, a rise in the trend of retail & media applications, and a surge in investment from corporate users are some of the factors that drive the market growth. However, factors such as the lack of availability of raw materials and the high cost of panels restrain the market growth. Moreover, an increase in investment in multi-touch displays for emerging applications is anticipated to provide new opportunities in the market.The capacitive technology segment contributed nearly about 46% and dominated the global market in 2016. Capacitive technology is expected to maintain its dominant position throughout the analysis period, owing to its wide-scale adoption in smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other display devices.Moreover, North America is the major revenue contributor, owing to the high market contribution of the U.S. where high-end electronic devices, the retail industry, education sector use these screens on a wide scale. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, which is attributed to an increase in the adoption of multi-touch screens in low-end consumer electronic products, a rise in the sale of display devices, and surge in investment in retail and education sector fuel the market growth.The consumer electronics and retail segments collectively dominated the market share with around 60% share in 2016. The use of multi-touch screens in consumer electronics is attributed to the rapid growth of wireless portable electronics devices in smartphones and other mobile devices.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:Increase in Demand for Portable Electronics and other Smart Wearable DevicesPortable electronic devices, such as tablets, smartphones, laptops, smart pens, portable gaming consoles, and others use multi-touch screens on a wide scale. Furthermore, wearable smart devices and watches use multi-touch screens to enhance the overall user experience. The growth in several portable electronic devices and smart wearables propels the demand in the global multi-touch screen market.Asia-Pacific is Expected to be a Lucrative RegionThe Asia-Pacific multi-touch screen market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increase in demand for consumer electronics, wearable devices, and rapid growth in the retail industry.Key Findings of the Multi-Touch Screen Market:- In terms of revenue, consumer electronics and retail segments collectively contributed to the maximum market share in 2016, and are expected to maintain their dominance throughout the forecast period.- The infrared technology segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, during the forecast period.- The capacitive technology segment held nearly half of the market share, which was the highest among all the technologies, in 2016.- In 2016, North America accounted for over 30% share globally; however, Asia-Pacific is expected to become dominant during the forecast period.The major companies profiled in the report include Apple Inc., HP Development Company, L.P., 3M, GestureTek, Displax, Immersion Corporation, Fujitsu, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Tpk Holding Co., Ltd., and others.Inquiry before Buying:About Us:Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports consider significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on analyzing high-tech and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use various tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

