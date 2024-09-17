Blinken To Travel To Egypt For Gaza Ceasefire Discussions

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The U.S. State Department announced that Secretary of State Antony Blinken will to Egypt today to discuss Palestine and a potential ceasefire agreement.

According to the statement, Blinken will meet with Egyptian officials to discuss efforts toward achieving a ceasefire and securing the release of Israeli captives in Gaza.

Additionally, Washington is expected to present a revised proposal for a ceasefire agreement in Gaza to Egyptian and Qatari representatives.

Last Friday, Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S. issued a joint statement announcing the conclusion of ceasefire negotiations in Qatar's capital. These countries are serving as mediators in the Gaza ceasefire talks.

High-level officials from the three countries participated in intense discussions in a serious and constructive atmosphere aimed at reaching a ceasefire agreement and securing the release of captives.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's opposition to a ceasefire in Gaza has stalled the potential exchange of Israeli captives for Palestinian prisoners, leading to widespread protests by the families of these captives in the occupied territories.

Meanwhile, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres has warned that over a million people in Gaza face the threat of starvation, stressing the urgent need for action before the situation worsens.

Guterres also emphasized that nothing can justify the collective punishment of Palestinians in Gaza by Israeli forces, highlighting the severity of the humanitarian crisis. The outcome of the ceasefire negotiations remains uncertain as international efforts continue.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram