3Rd International Trade Fair Of Chinese Companies Kicks Off In Baku
Nazrin Abdul
The 3rd International Trade Fair of Azerbaijan Chinese Companies
has started today at the Baku expo Center,
Azernews reports.
More than 70 Chinese companies, producing a range of products
including consumer goods, household appliances, car parts, as well
as repair and construction tools and materials, are participating
in the exhibition, which will run until September 19.
The main goal of the exhibition is to create conditions for
Chinese entrepreneurs to enter the Azerbaijani market.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vugar Zeynalov, Vice-President
of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers)
Organizations (ACE), noted that such events help to strengthen
trade and economic relations between Azerbaijan and China. They
also provide a favorable platform for business interaction and the
exchange of experience between companies from the two
countries.
Hikmet Mammadov, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Small and
Medium Business Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy,
highlighted that such measures reflect the strong relations between
Azerbaijan and China.
“We hope that contracts will be concluded between companies
during the bilateral meetings of business structures within the
framework of the exhibition,” he said.
