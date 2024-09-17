عربي


Germany Invited To Join Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Project Led By Azerbaijan

9/17/2024 7:17:02 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Germany has been invited to participate in the construction of a fiber-optic communication line across the Caspian Sea, a strategic project led by Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

Azernews reports that the proposal was made by Kazakh President Kasim-Jomart Tokayev during a meeting of Central Asian leaders and Germany in Astana. Tokayev highlighted the project's significance, which aims to transmit "green energy" and enhance connectivity between Europe and Central Asia.

The initiative, which also involves a collaboration between AzerTelecom and Kazakhstan Telecom, was formalized in June 2023 with the signing of a shareholders agreement for the Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Communication Line. The 380 km cable line is set to offer a transmission capacity of 400 terabits per second.

The invitation to Germany reflects the project's strategic importance and potential for international collaboration.

AzerNews

