Germany Invited To Join Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Project Led By Azerbaijan
Date
9/17/2024 7:17:02 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Germany has been invited to participate in the
construction of a fiber-optic communication line across the Caspian
Sea, a strategic project led by Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and
Uzbekistan.
Azernews reports that the proposal was made by
Kazakh President Kasim-Jomart Tokayev during a meeting of Central
Asian leaders and Germany in Astana. Tokayev highlighted the
project's significance, which aims to transmit "green energy" and
enhance connectivity between Europe and Central Asia.
The initiative, which also involves a collaboration between
AzerTelecom and Kazakhstan Telecom, was formalized in June 2023
with the signing of a shareholders agreement for the Trans-Caspian
Fiber-Optic Communication Line. The 380 km cable line is set to
offer a transmission capacity of 400 terabits per second.
The invitation to Germany reflects the project's strategic
importance and potential for international collaboration.
