Replenishing POW Fund: Ukraine's Forces Capture Another 13 Russian Soldiers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fighters from the 61st Separate Mechanized Steppe Brigade of Ukraine's Land Forces captured 13 Russian during an ongoing raid of Kursk region.

This was announced on Telegram by Land Forces Commander Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk , reports Ukrinform.

According to the commander, after five days of fierce fighting, the enemy unit had no water and ammunition left.

"As a result, they raised the white flag. On that day, a Separate Mechanized Steppe Brigade of the Land Forces captured 13 Russians, including four seriously wounded ones," Pavliuk noted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, reacted to the release of 103 Ukrainian soldiers from Russian captivity, noting that the Defense Forces continue to replenish the POW exchange fund.