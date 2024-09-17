COP29 President Meets World Bank Officials To Discuss Azerbaijan's Climate Initiatives
Date
9/17/2024 5:19:01 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
COP29 President and Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources
Mukhtar Babayev met with Sameh Naguib Vahba, World bank Regional
Director for Sustainable Development for Europe and Central Asia,
and Rolande Price, Regional Director for the South Caucasus,
Azernews reports citing official COP29 account's
update on "X".
During the discussions, they addressed ongoing and planned World
Bank programs in Azerbaijan, particularly in the water and
agriculture sectors, as well as preparations for COP29.
It should be noted that the 29th session of the Conference of
the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change
(COP29) will be held in Azerbaijan this November. The decision was
made at the COP28 plenary session in Dubai on December 11 of last
year. Baku, which will become a global focal point, is expected to
host about 70,000 to 80,000 foreign guests.
The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change,
signed in June 1992 at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro, aims to
prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. The
abbreviation "COP" stands for "Conference of the Parties," which is
the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the
Framework Convention on Climate Change.
The convention has 198 parties. Unless otherwise agreed, COP
meetings are held annually. The first COP took place in Berlin in
March 1995, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.
MENAFN17092024000195011045ID1108681753
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.