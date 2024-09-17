عربي


EU's Von Der Leyen Discloses New European Commission

9/17/2024 7:17:03 AM

Akbar Novruz

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen presented her list of 27 Commission members on Tuesday, Azernews reports.

Key nominations for the upcoming term are:

  • Stéphane Séjourné , currently French Foreign Minister, has been nominated as Vice-President of the European Commission, responsible for prosperity and the EU's industrial strategy.
  • Teresa Ribera of Spain will take on the role of Vice-President of the European Commission, focusing on competition issues.
  • Kaja Kallas from Estonia is set to become the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, effective November 1.
  • Rafael Fito from Italy has been offered the position of Vice-President of the European Commission, responsible for reforms.
  • Andrius Kubilus of Lithuania is proposed for the new role of European Commissioner for Defence and Space.

Von der Leyen said the list was about 40% female, dashing her hopes for an even split.

