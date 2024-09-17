EU's Von Der Leyen Discloses New European Commission
Date
9/17/2024 7:17:03 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen presented her
list of 27 Commission members on Tuesday, Azernews
reports.
Key nominations for the upcoming term are:
Stéphane Séjourné , currently French Foreign
Minister, has been nominated as Vice-President of the European
Commission, responsible for prosperity and the EU's industrial
strategy.
Teresa Ribera of Spain will take on the role
of Vice-President of the European Commission, focusing on
competition issues.
Kaja Kallas from Estonia is set to become the
High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security
Policy, effective November 1.
Rafael Fito from Italy has been offered the
position of Vice-President of the European Commission, responsible
for reforms.
Andrius Kubilus of Lithuania is proposed for
the new role of European Commissioner for Defence and Space.
Von der Leyen said the list was about 40% female, dashing her
hopes for an even split.
MENAFN17092024000195011045ID1108682221
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.