Officials warn of swimming in Maryland, Delaware, Virginia oceans due to medical waste

(MENAFN) Officials have issued warnings for several beaches across Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia due to medical waste, including hypodermic needles, that has washed ashore. The source of this waste is currently under investigation. The situation prompted a ban on swimming, wading, and surfing at Assateague State Park in Maryland on Sunday morning after rangers discovered needles, needle caps, feminine hygiene products, and cigar tips along the beach, according to Gregg Bortz, a spokesperson for the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.



The ban on ocean activities at Assateague State Park remained in effect on Monday after additional needles were found. Although no injuries or encounters with these items while swimming have been reported, officials are collaborating with local, state, and federal agencies to determine when it will be safe to resume water activities. As a precaution, all ocean-facing beaches at Assateague Island National Seashore in both Maryland and Virginia have been closed to swimming and wading.



In Ocean City, Maryland, the beach patrol temporarily prohibited swimming on Sunday after finding medical waste on the town's beaches. Emergency Services Director Joe Theobald described the situation as serious and noted that officials were working with the Worcester County Health Department to trace the source of the waste. Theobald advised beachgoers to wear shoes and avoid the ocean until the issue is resolved. By Monday afternoon, Theobald reported a significant decrease in debris but emphasized that monitoring would continue, particularly with the approaching high tide cycles.



Delaware’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) advised beachgoers to avoid beaches from the Indian River Inlet to Fenwick Island on Sunday afternoon following reports of waste on nearby Maryland beaches. Although minimal waste was reported on Delaware's beaches—such as plastic caps and a single needle near Dewey Beach—the DNREC urged caution. Dewey Beach temporarily banned swimming, while Fenwick Island officials closed the beach for swimming and planned further inspections before making a decision about reopening.

