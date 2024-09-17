Ninety-Seven Ukrainian Rescuers Killed Since Full-Scale Invasion

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's war on Ukraine left 97 Ukrainian rescuers from the State Emergency Service killed since the full-scale incursion.

That's according to the SES press officer, Oleksandr Khorunzhyi, who spoke with Ukrinform.

"Ninety-seven rescuers died, 395 were injured," he said.

As reported, Ukraine marks Rescuer's Day today, September 17.

Rescuer's Day is a professional holiday not only for employees of all emergency and rescue services, firefighters, other special units, it is also celebrated by those who have contributed to the elimination of the consequences of man-made and natural emergencies, protection of people's lives and health.

Photo: SES