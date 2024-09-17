Georgia school teacher struck by 2 bullets expresses gratitude for his survival

(MENAFN) David Phenix, a teacher at Apalachee High School in Georgia, was struck by two bullets while in his classroom but expressed profound gratitude for his survival. In a heartfelt statement on Facebook, Phenix reflected on the traumatic event, noting how incredibly fortunate he was that the bullets missed critical parts of his body. "The bullet that went into my side and the one that entered my foot managed to miss every vital ligament, tendon, bone, and organ. Had things been a quarter inch to the left or right, things could have been vastly different," he said.



Phenix acknowledged the physical and emotional challenges ahead, stating that while he faces recovery involving stitches, staples, bandages, and physical therapy, the mental toll of processing the events of September 4th will be equally demanding. He emphasized that coming to terms with what happened will be a significant part of his rehabilitation process.



The shooting incident at Apalachee High School, which occurred on September 4th, involved 14-year-old Colt Gray, who is accused of killing four people and injuring nine others. Among the injured, seven sustained gunshot wounds, including Phenix. In his statement, Phenix expressed deep appreciation for those who assisted him during the chaos. He specifically thanked his co-teacher, who managed to apply pressure to his wound while calming and managing a class of frightened students.



Additionally, Phenix extended his gratitude to two 14-year-old students who helped by applying pressure to his wound while the co-teacher sought help. "You both are exceptional young people and have my everlasting gratitude," Phenix wrote. His statement underscores the bravery and quick actions of those around him during a critical and harrowing situation.

