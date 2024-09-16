Chioke Unleashes Bold New Single 'Yo Bro' A Bass-Heavy Anthem Of Pride

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Chioke Dmachi Yo bro now Streaming on all platforms

Pop Artist Chioke Dmachi

Yo Bro Ft. Chioke Dmachi by Photographer Jeff Langlois

"Yo Bro" has Dropped marking Chioke's powerful return to the music scene with an empowering message of self-love and Pride.

- Focus Group EntertainmentHOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Independent pop artist and Chioke Dmachi announces the release of his latest single, "Yo Bro ," available on all major streaming platforms on Friday, September 13, 2024. This track marks a new chapter in Chioke's music career, reflecting his journey toward artistic growth and self-expression.In 2024, Chioke previewed "Yo Bro" at Springboard Fest West '24 during his performances at The Holding Company in San Diego, CA. The song features bold, bass-heavy production, designed to celebrate self-pride and confidence. Fans can expect an empowering anthem with lyrics that encourage listeners to embrace their individuality.Chioke Dmachi has built a diverse career spanning music, television, and film, overcoming the challenges of the pandemic and industry-wide disruptions like the SAG-AFTRA strike. This resilience continues to inform his music, as "Yo Bro" offers a bold and authentic sound that speaks to living unapologetically with Pride.Chioke says of the release,“Yo Bro is all about self-confidence and standing strong in who you are. This track represents the energy and strength we all have within.” The single highlights Chioke's evolution as an artist, offering a glimpse into his future music releases.“Yo Bro” was produced by Chioke Dmachi and Korey Grate, with mixing and mastering by Crossworm.---Media Contact:FocusGroup Entertainment@FocusGroupEntertainmentA.D.S. MANAGEMENTNEWROSE ENTERTAINMENT---Music Production Credits for“Yo Bro”:Written & Performed by: Chioke DmachiProduced by: Chioke Dmachi / Korey GrateMixed & Mastered by: Crossworm---Streaming Links for“Yo Bro”:[Spotify]( )[ReverbNation]( )[Bandcamp]( )---Social Media:[Instagram]( )[Facebook]( )[IMDB]( )---For additional details and interview requests, please contact FocusGroup Entertainment or A.D.S. MANAGEMENT as provided above.

YO BRO Ft. Chioke

