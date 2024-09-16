(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WWD partners with one of the largest out of home companies in the United States to pay tribute to the Hispanic design community.

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Women's Wear Daily released a special issue of WWD's Digital Daily announcing a high visibility month-long campaign to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month (NHHM). In partnership with OUTFRONT, one of the largest out of home media companies in the United States, the campaign brings to life the 2024 NHHM theme "Pioneers of Change: Shaping the Future Together," showcasing the talent, creativity and unity that defines the Hispanic experience, and inspiring the next generation of Hispanic creatives.

The 10 designers selected by WWD to be featured in the campaign represent true pioneers and innovators in the fashion community.

Alejandra Alonso Rojas joins in Times Square for the campaign reveal.

Women's Wear Daily Celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month with High Impact Campaign in Partnership with OUTFRONT.

"This is a phenomenal opportunity for us to be able to promote the work of amazing designers who are incredibly influential in pushing the industry forward," said Amanda Smith, Chief Executive Officer, Fairchild Media Group . "We are thrilled that the OUTFRONT team is committed to using the power of their outdoor media to amplify diverse and important voices who are paving the way for change and excited to showcase the impact of this group in shaping the Hispanic community's creative future."

"We are so honored to spotlight this group of Hispanic designers who are indelibly shaping fashion and making their communities proud along the way," said Eugenia Richman, Editor-in-Chief, WWD . "They represent the richness of our cultures, the power of our talents, and the best of what Hispanic creatives are bringing to the United States and the world."



"This collaboration with WWD during National Hispanic Heritage Month is about more than visibility - it's about celebrating the stories, creativity and leadership of these trailblazers who are driving change in the fashion industry," said Jodi Senese, Chief Marketing Officer, OUTFRONT Media . "We take pride in using our platform to elevate these impactful voices and inspiring future generations by showcasing the beauty and power of diversity."

The 10 selected fashion designers and corresponding story features are as follows:



Sara Beltrán



Willy Chavarria



Maria Cornejo



Gabriela Hearst



Raul Lopez



Narciso Rodriguez



Alejandra Alonso Rojas



Mónica Sordo



Silvia Tcherassi

Elena Velez

