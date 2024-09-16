(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
WWD partners with one of the largest out of home media companies in the United States to pay tribute to the Hispanic fashion design community.
NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Women's Wear Daily released a special issue of WWD's Digital Daily announcing a high visibility month-long campaign to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month (NHHM). In partnership with OUTFRONT, one of the largest out of home media companies in the United States, the campaign brings to life the 2024 NHHM theme "Pioneers of Change: Shaping the Future Together," showcasing the talent, creativity and unity that defines the Hispanic experience, and inspiring the next generation of Hispanic creatives.
The 10 designers selected by WWD to be featured in the campaign represent true pioneers and innovators in the fashion community.
Alejandra Alonso Rojas joins in Times Square for the campaign reveal.
Women's Wear Daily Celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month with High Impact Campaign in Partnership with OUTFRONT.
"This is a phenomenal opportunity for us to be able to promote the work of amazing designers who are incredibly influential in pushing the industry forward," said Amanda Smith, Chief Executive Officer, Fairchild Media Group . "We are thrilled that the OUTFRONT team is committed to using the power of their outdoor media to amplify diverse and important voices who are paving the way for change and excited to showcase the impact of this group in shaping the Hispanic community's creative future."
"We are so honored to spotlight this group of Hispanic designers who are indelibly shaping fashion and making their communities proud along the way," said Eugenia Richman, Editor-in-Chief, WWD . "They represent the richness of our cultures, the power of our talents, and the best of what Hispanic creatives are bringing to the United States and the world."
"This collaboration with WWD during National Hispanic Heritage Month is about more than visibility - it's about celebrating the stories, creativity and leadership of these trailblazers who are driving change in the fashion industry," said Jodi Senese, Chief Marketing Officer, OUTFRONT Media . "We take pride in using our platform to elevate these impactful voices and inspiring future generations by showcasing the beauty and power of diversity."
The 10 selected fashion designers and corresponding story features are as follows:
Sara Beltrán
Willy Chavarria
Maria Cornejo
Gabriela Hearst
Raul Lopez
Narciso Rodriguez
Alejandra Alonso Rojas
Mónica Sordo
Silvia Tcherassi
Elena Velez
About
WWD
For 100+ years WWD, a property of Fairchild Fashion Media, has been the daily media of record- and THE industry voice of authority-for senior executives in the global women's and men's fashion, retail and beauty communities, while also keeping informed the consumer media that cover the market. Often referred to as "the fashion bible," WWD provides a balance of timely, credible business news and key fashion trends to a dedicated readership of retailers, designers, manufacturers, marketers, financiers, Wall Street analysts, international moguls, media executives, ad agencies, socialites, and trend-makers. As an increasingly complex marketplace heightens the need for information and competitive intelligence, WWD delivers with frequency, integrity, independence, spirited coverage, and a long tradition that demands staffers get the story right and that they also get it first.
About OUTFRONT Media Inc.
OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in the United States. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.
Media Contacts:
For WWD
Abby Kalicka
Senior Director of Communications, Penske Media Corporation
[email protected]
Brooke
Jaffe
Senior Vice President of Public Affairs and Strategy, Penske Media Corporation
[email protected]
For OUTFRONT
Matt Biscuiti
The Lippin Group
[email protected]
Courtney Richards
OUTFRONT Media
[email protected]
SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Inc.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN16092024003732001241ID1108679989
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.