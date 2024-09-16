Culture Minister Directs Opening Of“Islamic Pottery Museum” To The Public On 15 October

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Ahmed Fouad Hanno, Egypt's of Culture, has instructed the opening of the“Islamic Pottery Museum” to the public starting October 15th. This comes after 14 years of closure for restoration and efficiency enhancement.

This came during his inspection tour of the museum on Monday, which is affiliated with the Fine Arts Sector, headed by Walid Kanoush, to learn about the latest developments regarding its reopening and its integration into the cultural infrastructure. He also sought to assess the museum's readiness to receive visitors and investigate the reasons behind the delayed reopening after the completion of the first and second phases of restoration, maintenance, and efficiency enhancement works.

The Minister of Culture reviewed the current status of the museum and instructed the swift completion of the necessary works to ensure its readiness for public access. He affirmed the ministry's ongoing efforts to develop and modernize the infrastructure, including cultural facilities and sites, especially those that have been inactive.

He emphasized that the Islamic Pottery Museum is one of the most important historical Egyptian museums, due to its collection of rare and exquisite ceramic pieces.

The Pottery Museum, located in Prince Amr Ibrahim's Palace in the Gezira area of Zamalek, dates back to 1343 AH. It spans 774 square meters, while its garden encompasses 35,592 square meters.

The museum houses 315 ceramic pieces, representing various eras, production regions, diverse styles, manufacturing methods, and techniques that flourished in each historical period.



