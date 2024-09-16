VSSL Presents Beacon Of Belonging: A Collaborative Design Experience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VSSL Presents: Beacon of Belonging

Beacon of Belonging Sailboat

See Your Art Projected on a 16' Sailboat

Join VSSL Agency as we host Beacon of Belonging on September 25 to celebrate San Diego/Tijuana's official designation as the World Design Capital of 2024.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- VSSL is thrilled to celebrate San Diego and Tijuana's 2024 designation as the World Design Capital by hosting Beacon of Belonging: A Collaborative Design Experience. We'll showcase the diverse work of creators, artists, and makers from both cities by projection-mapping their creations onto a 16' sailboat, creating a collaborative tapestry of local creativity.Leading up to the event, we are calling all local creators to submit their work at vssldesign .During the in-person celebration, attendees can create, submit, and see their work in real-time. The event space is ADA-compliant, with a cash bar and drink tickets for contributors.Whether or not you're submitting your artwork, we'd love to see you at the free event.Date: September 25, 2024Time: 6:00-9:00pmLocation: Brick, 2863 Historic Decatur Rd., San Diego, CA 92106Register for free today! We can't wait to see you there and celebrate our two cities' amazing creativity.World Design Capital 2024 & World Design Experience, Powered by San Diego Design WeekAccording to the World Design Organization® website ,“World Design Capital® (WDC), designated every two years by the World Design Organization (WDO), recognizes cities for their effective use of design to drive economic, social, cultural, and environmental development. Through a year-long programme of events, the designated city showcases best practices in sustainable design-led urban policy and innovation that improve quality of life.”For the first time ever, two cross-border cities-San Diego and Tijuana - have been designated as a unified region for the 2024 World Design Capital. All year long, the San Diego/Tijuana region has been celebrating cross-border collaboration through conferences, interactive events, and other multidisciplinary programs, including the World Design Experience.The World Design Experience, running from September 19-25, is an initiative to engage with the global design community through camaraderie, networking, and learning within San Diego and Tijuana. The event offers in-person and remote panels, studio tours, film screenings, networking events, gallery openings, and additional learning opportunities. This year's theme is Belonging, with a focus on creating meaningful moments and spaces for radical inclusion.

