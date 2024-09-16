(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Silverbelly Whiskey, the whiskey of Country music, is pleased to announce the release of their first-ever limited single barrel whiskey offering – a 5.5 year aged Tennessee Straight Bourbon Whiskey, coming in at 115 Proof.
Silverbelly's latest liquid is proudly distilled, aged and bottled locally in the hills of Tennessee, which aligns with the company's overall ambition of becoming the leader in celebrity spirits while staying a truly localized Nashville, Tennessee brand from start to finish.
To add another notable unique layer of excitement around this launch, Alan Jackson hand picked the first six barrels himself, which will be available exclusively in the Tennessee retail market, on
and of course available to taste at Alan Jackson's Good Time Bar on the famous Lower Broadway in Nashville, TN.
"We are truly thrilled to offer our first limited time single barrel release out into the world," states Robbie Goldsmith, CEO of Silverbelly Whiskey. Goldsmith continues, "We know how big of a hit this will be not only within the Tennessee whiskey community but more broadly across the country and look forward to offering consumers the opportunity to enjoy something truly unique, made for a Good TIme."
Available upon request, the latest launch will be available by request in 15+ markets, 47 states and in the United Kingdom online via .
About Silverbelly Whiskey
Silverbelly Whiskey combines two American traditions - whiskey and country music - to create a spirit worthy of honoring Jackson's historic career.
Named after the color of the country icon's Stetson cowboy hat, the "classic" ( UPROXX ) whiskey uses a unique batch numbering system, with each batch named after Jackson's 35 career chart-topping songs.
Available via 1000+ retailers in over 15 states, online in 47 states and the United Kingdom, Silverbelly's current release which follows the first four successful batches "Here In The Real World", "Wanted", "Chasin' That Neon Rainbow" and "I'd Love You All Over Again".
For more information on Silverbelly Whiskey, visit silverbellywhiskey or on social media at @silverbellywhiskey
