Nudist Haven In Silicon Valley Marks 90 Years: Lupin Lodge Celebrates Its Legacy And Looks To The Future

LOS GATOS, Calif., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lupin Lodge, a historic naturist resort in the heart of Silicon Valley, recently celebrated its 90th anniversary with events that honored the property's rich legacy and anticipated its promising future. Established in 1934, Lupin Lodge is the oldest nudist establishment west of the Mississippi and the longest-standing business in the Los Gatos Chamber of Commerce.

(L-R) Lupin's Wellness Workshops facilitator Myla Beasley, Lupin owner Lori Kay Stout, and Lupin members Douglas Kendrick and Jay Curruthers.

While the anniversary brought together guests to commemorate nine decades of history, the property's next chapter is generating just as much excitement. Lupin Lodge is now for sale, offering a rare chance for a visionary buyer to take over its 112 acres of scenic land, nestled among redwoods, oaks, and a creek. The property is listed at $29.8 million.

A Historic Property with Endless Potential

Originally founded during the Great Depression on the grounds of an old winery, Lupin Lodge has withstood numerous challenges, including economic upheavals, wars, and wildfires. Now, this property stands as a symbol of resilience and renewal, ready for its next transformation. The lodge offers endless possibilities for future development, including permitted uses as a wellness center, eco-adventure resort, retreat center, or even a possible residential community. Its location-both secluded yet central to Silicon Valley-makes it an attractive option for a buyer looking to create something unique.

Lupin Lodge also holds a special place as a women-owned business, led by current owner Lori Kay Stout. "This property is more than just a naturist club," said Stout. "It's a canvas with boundless potential for creating something extraordinary."

Zoning and Development Opportunities

The land surrounding Lupin Lodge offers a wealth of opportunities for prospective buyers. Zoning allows for numerous uses, from outdoor recreational facilities to a wide range of commercial and residential projects. The natural beauty of the property, combined with its proximity to Silicon Valley, opens the door to ventures such as:



Wellness or health-focused resorts

Nature-based eco-tourism or adventure activities

Corporate retreat centers

Vineyard with a winery and lodge

Rehabilitation center

Satellite college or tech campus Wedding/event center

Its existing infrastructure- extensive Use Permit to add an 18 room lodge, expand restaurant/clubhouse and more complete with accommodations, recreational facilities, and a restaurant-provides a strong foundation for anyone looking to expand or reimagine the property.

A Unique Vision for the Future

As the property transitions to new ownership, it offers the opportunity to build upon its long legacy while adapting to modern needs. For nearly a century, Lupin Lodge has attracted guests seeking a unique retreat experience, and its next chapter could see the evolution of this tradition with new ideas and visions.

