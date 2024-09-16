Amir Receives Speaker Of British House Of Commons

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received at his office at the Amiri Diwan this morning H E Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons of the British Parliament, and the accompanying delegation on the occasion of his visit to the country.

During the meeting, the friendly relations and strategic cooperation between the State of Qatar and the United Kingdom and ways to enhance and develop them were reviewed, in addition to exchanging views on the most prominent regional and international developments.

The meeting was attended by H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al-Ghanim, Speaker of the Shura Council.