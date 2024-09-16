Amir Receives Speaker Of British House Of Commons
Date
9/16/2024 5:27:25 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received at his office at the Amiri Diwan this morning H E Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons of the British Parliament, and the accompanying delegation on the occasion of his visit to the country.
During the meeting, the friendly relations and strategic cooperation between the State of Qatar and the United Kingdom and ways to enhance and develop them were reviewed, in addition to exchanging views on the most prominent regional and international developments.
The meeting was attended by H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al-Ghanim, Speaker of the Shura Council.
MENAFN16092024000063011010ID1108677409
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.