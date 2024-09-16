Three Booked For Carrying Out Religious Conversions In MP, 12 Children Rescued

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Sep 17 (IANS) Three persons, including two women, have been booked for allegedly operating a religious conversion centre from a "coaching institute" in Madhya Pradesh's Betul.

The matter came to the fore after received a complaint alleging that children were being converted to Christianity at a coaching centre run by a woman teacher.

Deepak Malviya, the state chief of Rashtriya Hindu Sena, in the complaint, alleged that a religious conversion centre is being run in the guise of a coaching centre in Hamlapur locality of Betul.

Joshi told the police that a lot of people used to visit the coaching centre and their activities seemed suspicious. Most of the people who were visiting there were outsiders, which raised an alarm among the people in the locality.

Acting on information, Betul district police conducted a raid on Monday and rescued at least 12 children from the coaching centre. Police claimed to have recovered literature belonging the Christianity.

"During the raid, 12 children were rescued from the coaching centre. Police have also recovered some literature pertaining to Christianity... Three persons have been booked and they are being interrogated," Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kamla Joshi said.

The incidents of illegal religious conversion are becoming frequent in Madhya Pradesh, especially in Tribal dominated regions. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has also conducted multiple inspections in the state to check the practice.