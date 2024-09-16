'Stringent Laws Alone Cannot...': CJI Chandrachud Bats For 'Mindset' Change To Protect Interests Of Women

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Monday said that even though there is no lack of provisions to protect women in India, the society needs to let go of its patriarchal social attitude.

Chandrachud said that there is a need to foster institutions and individuals to look beyond "male default".

"There is no dearth of substantive and procedural legal provisions targeted towards protecting the interests of women in private and public situations," CJI said at News18 Network's She Shakti event.

"But good laws including the stringent laws alone do not make for a just society," he added.

Chandrachud also added, "Above all we need to change our mindsets. The mindsets must move from making concessions for women to recognising their entitlement to lead lives based on freedom and equality. We must zealously guard against apparently protective laws infringing women's liberties and choices."

He also said that he has learnt "some of the great life lessons" from his female colleagues.

"I believe equal participation of women is important for a better society. Before we adopted the Constitution of India, the Indian Women's Charter of Life was drafted by Hansa Mehta, who was a feminist," he added.

This comes at a time when the whole country is on its toes following the rape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital . On August 9, she was reportedly raped and killed while on her shift in the middle of the night. On Monday, the junior doctors from the hospital are meeting the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to put forward their "five-point demands".

The West Bengal Junior Doctor Front held a press conference in Delhi today and put forward their demands. These demands include the removal of the Kolkata Commissioner of Police as well as the replacement of all the senior officials in the Health Department and Family Welfare Department of the West Bengal government.