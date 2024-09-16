Naftogaz Group Transfers UAH 60.8B In Tax Payments Since Early 2024

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In January-August 2024, Naftogaz Group transferred UAH 60.8 billion in tax payments to Ukraine's state and local budgets.

The relevant statement was made by Naftogaz Group's press service , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Over eight months of 2024, Naftogaz Group has transferred UAH 56.5 billion in tax payments to the state budget, which is more than 7% of the total payments controlled by the Ukrainian State Tax Service,” the report states.

Another UAH 4.3 billion was directed towards local budgets.

“In August 2024, Naftogaz Group's companies transferred UAH 7.2 billion to the state budget and about UAH 600 million to local budgets,” Naftogaz Group Board Chairman & CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov noted.

A reminder that Naftogaz of Ukraine NJSC transferred more than UAH 90.2 billion in tax payments in 2023 and more than UAH 90 billion in 2022.

