Death Toll In Gaza Rises To 41,226 Amid Ongoing Israeli Aggression

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The of in the besieged Gaza Strip said that the Israeli forces committed three massacres against Palestinian civilians in the Strip during the past 24 hours, leaving 20 dead and 76 wounded, bringing the toll of war to 41,226 deaths and 95,413 injuries.





In the West Bank, seven Palestinians were wounded when settlers stormed a school northwest of Jericho and assaulted students and teaching staff.





On the ground, the occupation announced the return of the Fifth Reserve Unit to combat in central Gaza.





In the meantime, the Wall Street Journal, quoting Arab mediators in the ceasefire talks, said that the head of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) Yahya Sinwar relies on a“primitive” communication system, consisting of handwritten notes, messengers and codes, which protects him from the Israeli intelligence gathering network, and allows him to direct Hamas operations even while in the tunnels.





Regarding efforts to reach an agreement, Palestinian sources following the negotiations said on Monday that the Egyptian and Qatari mediators are trying, along with the United States, to pressure Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to return to the negotiating track to reach an agreement that ends the Gaza war and returns the Israeli detainees in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.





Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation army said that an investigation into the circumstances of the killing of three Israeli detainees in the Gaza Strip showed that there is a“high probability” that they were killed in an Israeli army raid on the Strip last November.





In the same context, Israeli sources said that the US administration will present a mediation proposal this week in an attempt to save the prisoner exchange deal and that it will exert pressure on Israel to make concessions if Hamas accepts to show flexibility.