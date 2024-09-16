Mamata Agrees To Doctors' Demand Of CP Vineet Goyal's Resignation, Announces Kolkata Police Reshuffle At 4Pm Tomorrow

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kolkata doctor rape case: Chief Mamata Banerjee announced that the Bengal has agreed to the protesting doctors' demand for the resignation of Commissioner of Vineet Goyal. She also noted that 42 protesting doctors had signed the Minutes of Meeting which was attended by Chief Secretary Manoj Pant.

"In view of the demand of junior doctors, Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal has said in the meeting that he is ready to resign. New commissioner of Kolkata Police will be appointed on Tuesday. At 4 pm on Tuesday, Vineet will hand over the responsibility to the new CP" Mamata Banerjee said.

| Mamata Banerjee, protesting doctors hold 1st round of talks amid RG Kar impasse

"Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal did not wish to continue", the Bengal CM added.

“42 agitating doctors, Chief Secretary Manoj Pant signed minutes of meeting,” said Bengal CM Mamata Banerje .

A delegation of junior doctors arrived at Banerjee's Kalighat residence at 6:20 p.m. for the crucial talks, which began around 6:50 pm. The meeting ended around 9 pm. The doctors were seen leaving Banerjee's residence at around 11:30 pm.

| RG Kar senior medics allege evidence tampering as protesting colleagues meet CM

Protesting medics emerged out of CM Mamata Banerjee 's Kalighat residence in Kolkata, on Monday after a prolonged meet. They told reporters that there were 'some agreements' and 'some disagreements' on the five point demand from the West Bengal government.

"We have raised our demands... there are some agreements and some disagreements. We have told the authorities that we will not take any decisions regarding withdrawing the protest and 'cease work' without consulting with our protesting doctors," said a junior doctor from the delegation.

CM Banerjee also informed that the MoM had been sent to state secretariat Nabanna via the common 'WhatsApp group'. CM Mamata Banerjee also urged the protesting doctors to return to work.

Mamata Banerjee-Medics Meeting: Key Takeaways

-On the first demand of a CBI investigation into the Kolkata doctor rape case , CM Mamata Banerjee said that it has already been taken care of by the Calcutta High Court and Supreme Court decision

-On the second point demanding resignation of Director of Health Services, Director of Medical Education, and Principal secretary – CM Mamata Banerjee informed that the DME and DHS has been removed from their posts.

| Kolkata: 'Why is Mamata govt afraid of live streaming?' asks AIFGDA

-CM Mamata Banerjee said that there would reshuffle of Kolkata Police , after 4pm, tomorrow. She also informed that CP Vineet Goyal's would also handover duties to a new CP on Tuesday 17 September.“We have also decided to remove North DC”, Mamata Banerjee added.

| Kolkata doctor rape case: Protesting medics agree on 5pm meet with Mamata

-Chief Minister Banerjee announced a ₹100 crore allocation to improve infrastructure in state-run hospitals, including the construction of restrooms and bathrooms. This decision addresses one of the key demands of the protesting doctors. The need for these improvements was underscored by the tragic case of a 31-year-old doctor from Kolkata , who was raped and murdered after taking a break in a seminar hall following an exhausting 36-hour shift.

-"No punitive action will be taken against protesting doctors", CM Mamata Banerjee assured. Earlier the Supreme Court had asked the protesting doctors in Kolkata to return to work, which the former defied and continued their protest at Swasthya Bhawan in Kolkata.

| Kolkata rape-murder case: WB CM Mamata Banerjee invites junior doctors

-Further CM Mamata Banerjee informed that a committee headed by West Bengal chief secretary would look into demands of protesting junior doctors. "A committee has been formed under chief secretary, in case of any further issues. They (doctors) can raise any issue to the chief secretary in the future," she said.

-"Have urged agitating docs to withdraw cease work as three of their five demands have been accepted", the TMC supremo added.