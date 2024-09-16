Portion Of Bailey Bridge Collapses In Bihar's Jamui

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Sep 16 (IANS) A portion of Bailey Bridge in Bihar's Jamui district, constructed over the Bhanwar river in Churhet Kajwe village, has again collapsed within a year after being opened for public use on Monday, officials said.

Due to safety concerns, the district administration has halted all traffic on the bridge and directed locals to use alternate routes.

The bridge is located under the jurisdiction of the Sono block in the district.

This incident raises questions about the quality of and maintenance practices for infrastructure in the region.

Locals in Jamui district have attributed the collapsing of the bridge due to rampant sand mining, which takes place during the summer and winter seasons.

During the monsoon season, rising water levels in the Bhanwar river added to the risk of the bridge getting damaged.

The recent heavy rainfall in the last few days have caused a strong flow in the river, contributing to the bridge's damage.

An official from the Jamui district administration said that two pillars of the bridge had sunk into the soil, which led to the structural weakening.

As a result, ten panchayats in the Sono block and eight in the Khaira block are now completely cut off from their block headquarters. This situation is particularly concerning for residents, as health centres are located on the opposite side of the damaged bridge.

The bridge over the Bhanwar river in Jamui district had previously suffered damage in January 2023.

Following that incident, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inspected the site and directed the construction of an iron Bailey Bridge to replace the damaged structure.

This new bridge was completed and inaugurated for public use in October 2023.

However, it has now collapsed again just within a year. In response to the damage, Jamui District Magistrate Abhilasha Sharma inspected the bridge and confirmed that a portion of it is now damaged.

"We have inspected the bridge and declared it dangerous for the public. We have asked people to avoid using this bridge," Sharma said.

She added that the district administration has directed a technical team to visit the site and submit a report.

"Based on the technical team's report, we will decide the next course of action," Sharma said.