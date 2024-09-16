OPPO Partners With Discovery Channel To Celebrate Its 20Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- Asdaf News)

Riyadh - Asdaf News:

In celebration of its 20th anniversary, OPPO has partnered with Discovery to launch the Culture in a Shot project, a global initiative aimed at celebrating and preserving cultural diversity through imaging technology. Since its founding in 2004, OPPO has grown into a global smart device brand with operations in over 60 countries and regions, and cultural diversity remains an integral part of its identity. This collaboration aims to spotlight and preserve the rich heritage of local cultures worldwide, moving from seeing and understanding these traditions to ensuring their continuity for future generations.

This year's theme, 'Portraits of Legacy,' highlights the cultural journey capture through OPPO's imaging technology, showcasing vibrant cultures and dedicated individuals preserving these timeless traditions. From traditional musicians of Thailand's hill tribes to batik artisans in Indonesia and flamenco dancers in Spain, Jerome captures the enduring stories of those who are safeguarding their cultural heritage.

The culture discovery journey to Thailand, Indonesia and Spain

The cultural journey begins in Chiang Mai, OPPO and Discovery partnered photographer Jerome Teo traveling north along the Thailand-Myanmar border. Surrounded by rolling hills and paddy fields, Jerome met Northern Thailand's hill tribes-ethnic minority groups with their own distinct languages and customs. From the music of the Lisu people to the rattan weaving of the Lahu, each art form tells a unique cultural story. These tribes express their heritage and life through a tapestry of traditional music, crafts, and rituals, showcasing the rich cultural diversity of the region.

Moving from the hills of Thailand to the artistic heart of Yogyakarta, Indonesia, Jerome encounters artisans dedicated to the ancient craft of batik. Each batik piece, painstakingly created with detailed patterns and dyes, serves as a visual representation of Indonesia's deep-rooted traditions. However, as industrialization spreads, this intricate art form is slowly fading among younger generations. Jerome's photographs capture the devotion of these artisans, who strive to keep this heritage alive as a defining symbol of Indonesian culture.

Continuing west to Seville, Spain, Jerome captures the intense emotions of flamenco dancers who perform in the birthplace of this passionate art form. Flamenco, born from the traditions of traveling gypsies, is more than just a performance-it's an expression of identity deeply embedded in Andalusian culture. Amid the vibrant shows that draw tourists from around the world, concerns arise that commercialization may threaten flamenco's authentic spirit. Jerome's work brings to light the raw emotion and dedication of those fighting to preserve the true essence of flamenco.

Weaving a tapestry of heritage stories

Beyond showcasing these cultural photos shot by OPPO and Discovery Channel, OPPO also encourages its communities from all over the world to capture and showcase their culture. In Malaysia, OPPO has launched the #OPPOMalaysiaThroughTheLens initiative, which is supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture (MOTAC) and the Malaysian National Commission for UNESCO (MNCU). The initiative use OPPO's latest smartphones to capture the uniqueness of their traditional culture such as Wayang Kulit Melayu Tradisional Kelantan, Iban Ngajat Dance, Magagung Penampang, Teochew Opera and Dondang Sayang, reigniting interest in these traditional art forms and fostering a more empathetic society.

As a tech company, OPPO is also exploring innovative ways to revive culture through technology. Using the latest GenAI technology, the OPPO AI Studio launched in the Reno12 series[1] allowes users generate a studio-quality portrait of themselves as a flamenco dancer-an intuitive way to immerse in flamenco culture no matter where you are.

The OPPO and Discovery Channel Culture in a Shot project is just the beginning of OPPO's commitment to cultural preservation. In the coming months, the project will take people on virtual tours in India, Mexico, and beyond, using OPPO's imaging technology to spotlight overlooked cultures, moving beyond mere visibility to foster a deeper understanding, appreciation, and protection of these diverse traditions.

[1] AI Studio has been launched in both OPPO Reno12 Pro and OPPO Reno12 across Europe, and will launch in OPPO Reno12 F 5G, Reno12 FS 5G, Reno12 F 4G, and Reno12 FS 4G with further software updates