Triptii Dimri And Her Star-Studded Line-Up For 2024

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Triptii Dimri, who has stunned everyone from her role in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal', seems completely unstoppable.

The actress recently made her strong impression with Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk-starrer 'Bad Newz' which signifies that Triptii is now completely delved into the field of versatility.

Not just fans, but also critics have now become die-hard admirers of the 30-year-old actress' charm and screen presence.

Meanwhile, the 'Laila Majnu' fame actress has again thrilled social after the trailer of her upcoming titled 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' dropped.

The comedy-drama starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri is set in the backdrop of an early typical 90s-style love story with a twist that promises to give cinema lovers a sure shot of fun and joyride.

The film helmed by 'Janhit Mein Jaari' fame director Raaj Shaandilyaa is slated for grand release on October 11, 2024.

But, things just don't stay here for Triptii as she has decided to rule the restover of 2024 with an iconic lineup.

Triptii is all set to hit the big screens with actor Kartik Aaryan in the upcoming horror-comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' which is a sequel to its previous part. The film will also feature actress Vidya Balan alongside the 'Dhak-Dhak' girl of Bollywood -- Madhuri Dixit.

The upcoming thriller is helmed by director Anees Bazmee and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Murad Khetani under the banner of T-Series and Cine1 Studios under a joint venture.

As per makers, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' will be released theatrically on the grand occasion of Diwali on November 1, 2024.

Apart from that, the 'Qala' fame actress will also feature in Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer 'Dhadak 2' helmed by Shazia Iqbal. The film is a sequel to its 2018 film titled 'Dhadak' which marked the debut of actress Janhvi Kapoor alongside Ishan Khatter.

The film is a remake of the Tamil film 'Pariyerum Perumal' helmed by renowned director Mari Selvaraj.

Apart from all this, the big announcement that rolled out and took everyone's breath away was that Triptii will be joining forces with actor Shahid Kapoor for an untitled project which will be directed by 'Haider' fame director Vishal Bhardwaj, and will be bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala.

The line-up clearly signifies that Triptii has decided not just to rule the box office but also to mesmerise fans with her never-ending charm on screen.

–IANS

ays/khz