EZVIZ Launches Its Flagship RS20 Pro Robot Vacuum And Mop Combo, A Multi-Purpose Cleaning Masterpiece For Hands-Free Experience

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EZVIZ, a global leader in smart home technology, elevates the pinnacle for an automated whole-home cleaning experience with the RS20 Pro, a robot that reduces human to almost zero for hybrid tasks on both hard floors and carpets.

EZVIZ unveils its flagship RS20 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, bringing the automatic whole-home cleaning experience to new heights.

Continue Reading

Pushing the boundary of EZVIZ's proprietary robotic technology, the RS20 Pro features various innovations: automatic mop installation and detachment, a 3-in-1, self-cleaning roller brush system, auto-lifting side brushes, and dynamic edge mopping. It comes with a multifunctional charging station for automatic dust emptying, mop washing, hot air drying, and clean water refilling. Moreover, the robot doubles as a mobile smart camera by integrating EZVIZ's market-proven security technology.

"We believe that the truth of smart cleaning is full automation for 100% freedom," said Kimi Zhou, EZVIZ's product manager of smart cleaning. "With the RS20 Pro, we're closer to this goal. Users won't have to deal with bad odors, dirty mops, clogged vacuums, or damp carpets."

Notably, the RS20 Pro takes care of delicate carpets seriously. It detects carpets in real time to avoid rubbing them with wet mops. It automatically detaches mops before stepping on a carpet, where it automatically lifts the side brushes to protect the fabric and increases the suction power to clean in-depth.

Ready for messy homes with pets and kids, the robot integrates LDS LiDAR, structured 3D laser and an AI camera to identify over 65 types of common objects, navigating even a multi-storey house smoothly. It vacuums with 7,200 suction power, and mops with dual swirling pads with 10N pressure. Its 3-in-1 roller brush further digs up hidden dirt with a combination of a rubber strip and a bristle brush. After heavy tasks, the RS20 Pro is a breeze to maintain – it self-empties collected wastes into the station, and uses the built-in blade to cut off tangled hair on the brush.

"Homeowners no longer need to clutter their rooms with multiple cleaning tools," remarked Zhou. "The all-in-one RS20 Pro is made for 'smart laziness,' giving people more time for family and hobbies."

Part of the EZVIZ Green initiative, the RS20 Pro uses recycled materials equivalent to about 16 plastic bottles in its body and contributes to the EZVIZ Global Forest Plan. Learn more on

Photo -



WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED