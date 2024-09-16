L And S Arno Series By Changhai Zhao, Meiling Wang And Xiang Zhang Wins Silver In A' Lighting Products Design Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

L and S Arno Series

Innovative Piano Lamp Recognized for Excellence in Lighting Design by Prestigious International Jury

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized accolade in the field of lighting design, has announced the L and S Arno Series by Changhai Zhao, Meiling Wang and Xiang Zhang as a Silver winner in the Lighting Products and Fixtures Design category. This prestigious recognition underscores the significance of the L and S Arno Series within the lighting industry, positioning it as a noteworthy and innovative design that meets the highest standards of the field.The Silver A' Lighting Products and Fixtures Design Award holds particular relevance for industry professionals and consumers alike. By recognizing designs that demonstrate exceptional functionality, aesthetic appeal, and innovation, the award serves as a benchmark for excellence in the lighting sector. The L and S Arno Series' recognition signifies its alignment with current industry trends and its potential to positively influence lighting design practices, ultimately benefiting end-users through enhanced illumination solutions.The L and S Arno Series distinguishes itself through its tailored illumination for piano players, boasting an impressive minimum illuminance of 300 lux for piano keys, equivalent to AA-grade illumination. The incorporation of full-spectrum LED technology enables the lamp to emulate natural sunlight, while the integration of an OLED display, hygrothermograph, and metronome adds a layer of functionality. The design's multi-angle rotary feature allows for comprehensive illumination, making it adaptable to various piano types, including electric, upright, and grand pianos.This Silver A' Design Award win is expected to inspire future innovations within L&S Lighting (Shanghai) Co.,Ltd, as the recognition serves as a motivating force for the design team to continue pushing the boundaries of lighting design. The accolade not only validates the L and S Arno Series' unique features but also sets a new standard for the brand's upcoming projects, encouraging further exploration and refinement in the realm of piano lighting and beyond.L and S Arno Series was designed by Changhai Zhao, Meiling Wang and Xiang Zhang, who collaborated to create this award-winning piano lamp.Interested parties may learn more about the L and S Arno Series and its designers at:About Changhai Zhao, Meiling Wang and Xiang ZhangChanghai Zhao, Meiling Wang and Xiang Zhang are talented designers from China who have contributed to the success of L&S Lighting (Shanghai) Co.,Ltd. Their expertise and creative vision have played a crucial role in developing innovative lighting solutions that cater to the needs of diverse customers across various regions.About L&S Lighting (Shanghai) Co.,LtdL&S, founded in Italy in 1977, has established a global presence with branches in Germany, China, and the United States. The company specializes in providing professional lighting design and customized lighting solutions to clients with varying requirements in different geographical locations. By staying abreast of the latest interior design trends worldwide, L&S crafts comfortable and tailored light environments for both public and private spaces, leveraging their expertise to become a trusted partner for numerous international high-end home brands, luxury brands, and fashion brands.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the Lighting Products and Fixtures Design category. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and practices through their highly functional and aesthetically appealing designs. The Silver A' Design Award selection process involves a rigorous evaluation based on criteria such as innovation, functionality, efficiency, aesthetic appeal, sustainability, user-friendliness, light quality, durability, safety, adaptability, smart technology integration, ergonomics, cost-effectiveness, originality, and maintenance accessibility.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing exceptional designs across all industries since 2008. The A' Lighting Products and Projects Design Award, a category within the A' Design Awards, welcomes submissions from visionary lighting designers, inventive design agencies, forward-thinking companies, leading lighting manufacturers, and influential brands in the lighting and interior design industries. By participating in this prestigious award, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and contribute to the advancement of the lighting industry. The A' Design Award is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, aiming to create a better world by motivating designers and brands to develop superior products and projects that positively impact the global community.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates and take part with their projects at the following url:

Makpal Bayetova

A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL

+39 0314972900

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.