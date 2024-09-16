Primetime Emmys: ‘Shogun’ Dominates The Ceremony Followed By ‘The Bear’

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Sep 16 (IANS) The Primetime Emmys returned just after 8 months this year. No, it wasn't a mix-up on the organisers' part. In fact, the 76th edition of the Primetime Awards was held at its designated time of the year.

It was the 75th Primetime Emmys which were delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes last year, reports 'Variety'.

'The Bear' maintained the consistency as actors Jeremy Allen White and Ebon Moss-Bachrach once again won lead and supporting in a comedy, and co-star Colon-Zayas also won her first Emmy in the supporting race.

As per 'Variety', 'Hacks' star Jean Smart won lead actress in a comedy, and in the biggest surprise of the night, HBO's 'Hacks' won outstanding comedy over 'The Bear', which many believed to be the frontrunner.

'The Bear' took the flight at the 76th Primetime Emmys, as it broke its own record of 10 comedy wins for a single season, which it achieved last year, with its 11 trophies including directing for Christopher Storer.

'Shogun' which stars Japanese cinema legend Hiroyuki Sanada, won outstanding drama, lead actor for Hiroyuki, actress for Anna Sawai and direction for Frederick E.O. Toye. After it won 14 Creative Arts Emmys last weekend, 'Shogun' already broke the record for most wins by a show in a single season.

Additionally, Netflix's viral hit 'Baby Reindeer' won the Outstanding Limited Series or Anthology, with creator Richard Gadd taking home trophies for lead actor and writing. His co-star Jessica Gunning, who played his stalker Martha, won supporting actress. Jodie Foster won the first Emmy of her career with her starring turn in HBO's 'True Detective: Night Country'.

The Primetime Emmy Awards telecast also featured several TV reunions and pairings. 'West Wing' stars Martin Sheen, Dule Hill, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff and Allison Janney reunited on stage in honour of the show's 25th anniversary. Multi-generational 'Saturday Night Live' stars Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Seth Meyers and Bowen Yang also took the stage to honour the show's 50th season – and to roast Lorne Michaels' 85 Emmy losses.

Henry Winkler and Ron Howard from 'Happy Days' also appeared onstage to celebrate its 50th anniversary.