Iran Attaches Special Importance To Gulf States

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Sept 15 (KUNA) -- Iranian Assistant of Foreign and Affairs Majid Takht-Ravanchi said Sunday that his country attaches special importance to expanding its relations with its neighbors, especially the Gulf states.

A statement, by the Iranian Foreign on its website, said that this came during Ravanchi's meeting with the heads of missions of the Gulf states here.

Ravanchi added that Tehran will plan to further strengthen its relations with its neighbors at all levels, referring in this regard to the visit paid by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Iraq last week.

The Iranian diplomat stressed his country's government's determination to deal and consult continuously with the countries of the region, adding that "the geographical proximity, ties and commonalities between these countries provide a suitable ground for dialogue and consultation between us and continuous coordination on issues of common interest between them." (end)

mw







