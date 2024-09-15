Russians Maintain High Pace Of Offensive In Many Parts Of Frontline - British Intelligence

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian is maintaining a high pace of offensive operations in several areas of the front. In addition, it has launched a counteroffensive in the Kursk region.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the UK of Defense on social X .

However, the Russians have not yet had any significant success at the front.

As noted, in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, where Ukrainian have controlled approximately 800-900 square kilometers of territory since mid-August 2024, Russian troops have launched a counteroffensive.

According to British intelligence, airborne troops and marines attacked the positions of the Armed Forces and may have regained control of several villages.

In eastern Ukraine, the Russian occupiers are gradually advancing toward the city of Vuhledar and southeast of the logistics center of Pokrovsk. At the same time, British intelligence emphasized that Russia is not making significant progress toward Pokrovsk. Over the past week, the enemy has been actively attacking, but has not been able to capture new territory.

As Ukrinform reported, according to Vadym Mysnyk, a spokesman for the Siversk operational and tactical group, at the beginning of the Kursk operation , the Russians held about 11,000 troops in this area. Now, according to various estimates, it is between 30,000 and 45,000.